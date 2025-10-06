Previous
Almost full moon by danette
Photo 3725

Almost full moon

As always, I enjoy seeing the full moon.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1020% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Thom Mitchell ace
Beautiful, Danette!
October 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact