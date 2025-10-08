Sign up
Gouldian Finch
Thankful to be able to see birds not local to our area.
8th October 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
bird
finch
florida
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture of this beauty!
October 8th, 2025
