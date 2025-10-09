Sign up
Previous
Photo 3728
Bathtime
This Lorikeet was sure enjoying his bath.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
3
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3966
photos
131
followers
120
following
1021% complete
3721
3722
3723
3724
3725
3726
3727
3728
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bath
,
bird
,
florida
,
lorikeet
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Soooo cool, that birdbath almost appears to be made out of some delectable meat! The color contrasts are great that you captured here.
October 9th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Looks like a shower!! Great capture.
October 9th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a cute capture.
October 9th, 2025
