Photo 3730
Let's Go Surfing Now
We don't often get waves perfect for surfing but today was sure beautiful. The ocean was flat except one wave near shore. Temperatures were a little cooler (not blazing hot). The tides were really high.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Tags
water
,
rocks
,
ocean
,
wave
,
atlantic
,
surfers
,
deerfield
