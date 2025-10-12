Previous
Let's Go Surfing Now by danette
Photo 3730

Let's Go Surfing Now

We don't often get waves perfect for surfing but today was sure beautiful. The ocean was flat except one wave near shore. Temperatures were a little cooler (not blazing hot). The tides were really high.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1021% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact