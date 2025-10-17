Previous
Flagler College by danette
Flagler College

Located in the oldest city in the US, St. Augustine. It was originally the Hotel Ponce de Leon, built by Henry Flagler in 1888. It was one of the nation's first electrified buildings. It became Flagler College in 1968.
Danette Thompson

@danette
Dave ace
I thought about going there back in the 70s, chose the Army instead.
October 21st, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
What an amazing building and history
October 21st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great pov to see the building and the USA's beautiful flag
October 21st, 2025  
