Photo 3735
Flagler College
Located in the oldest city in the US, St. Augustine. It was originally the Hotel Ponce de Leon, built by Henry Flagler in 1888. It was one of the nation's first electrified buildings. It became Flagler College in 1968.
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
3
3
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
college
architecture
florida
st.augustine
flagler
Dave
ace
I thought about going there back in the 70s, chose the Army instead.
October 21st, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
What an amazing building and history
October 21st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great pov to see the building and the USA's beautiful flag
October 21st, 2025
