Previous
Photo 3736
Cedar Key
Located on the west coast of Florida, Cedar Key is a beautiful little town. It has recently been subjected to a few hurricanes/storms and a fire burned down one of the historic buildings. However, they are rebuilding and welcoming business.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
2
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3974
photos
129
followers
119
following
1023% complete
View this month »
3729
3730
3731
3732
3733
3734
3735
3736
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
buildings
,
key
,
florida
,
damage
,
hurricane
,
gulf
,
cedar
Mags
ace
That's sad, but glad they're rebuilding.
October 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
October 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
