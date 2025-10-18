Previous
Cedar Key by danette
Cedar Key

Located on the west coast of Florida, Cedar Key is a beautiful little town. It has recently been subjected to a few hurricanes/storms and a fire burned down one of the historic buildings. However, they are rebuilding and welcoming business.
Danette Thompson

That's sad, but glad they're rebuilding.
October 22nd, 2025  
Nice capture
October 22nd, 2025  
