Cross Florida Barge Canal

Was a very controversial project to cut a canal from the east coast of Florida to the west coast to avoid going around the peninsula. Funding began in 1935 with Franklin Roosevelt. In 1964, Lyndon Johnson had a ribbon cutting. It continued until Richard Nixon stopped the project in 1971. Only 48 miles of the 171 miles projected. Land had been cleared. A dam was built and a reservoir formed. Conservationists bemoan the loss of many natural springs along the way and underneath the reservoir. Some of the land has now been turned into a Greenway. The area is beautiful. It is now its' own ecosystem. Though there are still calls to remove the dam and reservoir, it most likely will not happen.