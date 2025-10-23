Previous
Cross Florida Barge Canal by danette
Was a very controversial project to cut a canal from the east coast of Florida to the west coast to avoid going around the peninsula. Funding began in 1935 with Franklin Roosevelt. In 1964, Lyndon Johnson had a ribbon cutting. It continued until Richard Nixon stopped the project in 1971. Only 48 miles of the 171 miles projected. Land had been cleared. A dam was built and a reservoir formed. Conservationists bemoan the loss of many natural springs along the way and underneath the reservoir. Some of the land has now been turned into a Greenway. The area is beautiful. It is now its' own ecosystem. Though there are still calls to remove the dam and reservoir, it most likely will not happen.
Mags ace
Beautiful waterscape.
October 26th, 2025  
