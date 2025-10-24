Previous
Silver Springs by danette
I love the beauty of this state park. I was thrilled to go there with our grandsons for their first time. I went as a child and took my sons several times. The drought has affected the height of the main springs.
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
