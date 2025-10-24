Sign up
Photo 3742
Silver Springs
I love the beauty of this state park. I was thrilled to go there with our grandsons for their first time. I went as a child and took my sons several times. The drought has affected the height of the main springs.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
Tags
water
trees
silver
florida
springs
