North Florida Flatwoods

One can drive for many miles seeing this type of topography in North Florida. The lumber industry has been strong for a long while, though most of it is natural. If you look closely, you can see purple wildflowers in the grasses.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Danette Thompson

@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Aimee Ann
Lovely landscape
October 29th, 2025  
