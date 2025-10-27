Sign up
Photo 3745
Hogtown Express
Many locals will refer to Gainesville, FL as "Hogtown". Apparently, the name comes from a nearby settlement in the 19th century, but not a precursor to the Gainesville city itself. I do like to seek out local murals.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
Danette Thompson
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Tags
mural
,
florida
,
gainesville
,
hogtown
