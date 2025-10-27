Hogtown Express

Previous
Many locals will refer to Gainesville, FL as "Hogtown". Apparently, the name comes from a nearby settlement in the 19th century, but not a precursor to the Gainesville city itself. I do like to seek out local murals.
