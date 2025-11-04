Sign up
Previous
Photo 3748
Full Moon
Since we seem to always get cloud cover on the horizon on full moon evenings, I present to you anti-crepuscular rays instead!
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
2
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3986
photos
128
followers
120
following
1026% complete
3741
3742
3743
3744
3745
3746
3747
3748
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Tags
ocean
,
clouds
,
rays
,
atlantic
,
anti-crepuscular
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
November 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wide open space. =)
November 5th, 2025
