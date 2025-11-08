Sign up
Previous
Photo 3753
Atala Butterfly
At one time was considered locally extinct but has rebounded. This is the first time I have seen one in the wild.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
4
4
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3991
photos
128
followers
120
following
1028% complete
View this month »
3746
3747
3748
3749
3750
3751
3752
3753
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
florida
,
atala
Mags
ace
So pretty! I've never seen one of these before.
November 8th, 2025
Dave
ace
Beautiful
November 8th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Amazing capture
November 8th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous little thing, fabulous shot.
November 8th, 2025
