Previous
Atala Butterfly by danette
Photo 3753

Atala Butterfly

At one time was considered locally extinct but has rebounded. This is the first time I have seen one in the wild.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1028% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
So pretty! I've never seen one of these before.
November 8th, 2025  
Dave ace
Beautiful
November 8th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Amazing capture
November 8th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a gorgeous little thing, fabulous shot.
November 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact