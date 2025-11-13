Previous
Say It With Flowers by danette
Photo 3756

Say It With Flowers

From my son for my recovery! Doing better today.
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1029% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact