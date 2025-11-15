Previous
Super Bowl! by danette
Super Bowl!

Our oldest grandson competed in the Super Bowl today. Alas, due to a questionable loss in the playoffs, we did not win today. Nevertheless, it was a hard-fought game!
My first outing for the week!
15th November 2025

Danette Thompson

@danette
Mags
Wonderful capture! Sorry about the loss, but there will be more games. Yes? =)
November 15th, 2025  
Danette Thompson
@marlboromaam unfortunately not. We needed to win this game to have a rematch. The last game against this team had very questionable officiating, giving us a loss. This was only the third loss of the season.
November 15th, 2025  
