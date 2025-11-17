Sign up
Photo 3759
Morning walk
It's my job to walk the dog. Since I cannot do so for a few weeks, here is my husband helping! I liked the morning light. I took it from a distance with my cell phone, so I edited with an oil paint option.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Tags
dog
,
man
