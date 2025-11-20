Sign up
Previous
Photo 3760
Golden Hour
I love the way the deer on sun lights up our tree and extenuates the form.
Another cell phone shot! Next week I can drive again!
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
2
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
3998
photos
128
followers
120
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25+
Taken
20th November 2025 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
flag
,
sun
gloria jones
ace
Old Glory shines in that beautiful light. Super capture
November 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
November 20th, 2025
