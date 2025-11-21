Previous
Feathers by danette
Photo 3761

Feathers

Found these on my walk. Google Lens says owl. Thoughts?
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1030% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful find. Are they molting now?
November 21st, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
@marlboromaam I don’t know! I haven’t seen owl in our neighborhood, though we do have wooded areas.
November 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact