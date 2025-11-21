Sign up
Photo 3761
Feathers
Found these on my walk. Google Lens says owl. Thoughts?
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
3
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3999
photos
128
followers
120
following
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25+
Taken
21st November 2025 5:01pm
Tags
feathers
Mags
ace
Beautiful find. Are they molting now?
November 21st, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
@marlboromaam
I don’t know! I haven’t seen owl in our neighborhood, though we do have wooded areas.
November 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
@danette
Is this close?
https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Barred_Owl/species-compare/63737991
November 21st, 2025
