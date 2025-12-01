Previous
Weight Room by danette
This weight room is in the Football Only Facility at the University of Florida. Not a bad place to work out! The training center cost $85 million.
Danette Thompson

Diana ace
How absolutely amazing, what a fabulous shot you got of it!
December 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
December 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Very nice accommodations for the players.
December 2nd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot.
December 2nd, 2025  
