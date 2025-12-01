Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3771
Weight Room
This weight room is in the Football Only Facility at the University of Florida. Not a bad place to work out! The training center cost $85 million.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
4009
photos
128
followers
120
following
1033% complete
View this month »
3764
3765
3766
3767
3768
3769
3770
3771
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
football
,
workout
,
weight
,
gators
,
uf
,
facility
Diana
ace
How absolutely amazing, what a fabulous shot you got of it!
December 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
December 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Very nice accommodations for the players.
December 2nd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot.
December 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close