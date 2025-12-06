Previous
Christmas Spectacular by danette
Christmas Spectacular

We went with friends to see the Christmas musical at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Fort Lauderdale. You can see their amazing pipe organ in the back. It was built by Ruffatti, installed in 1974 and restored in 2022-23.
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Danette Thompson

@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Lynne
I bet it was beautiful. It's hard to believe that Christmas is less than 3 weeks away.
December 7th, 2025  
