Photo 3773
Christmas Spectacular
We went with friends to see the Christmas musical at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Fort Lauderdale. You can see their amazing pipe organ in the back. It was built by Ruffatti, installed in 1974 and restored in 2022-23.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Lynne
I bet it was beautiful. It's hard to believe that Christmas is less than 3 weeks away.
December 7th, 2025
