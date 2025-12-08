Previous
Bright flowers by danette
Bright flowers

My neighbor spends every morning in his yard. I thought these were so pretty, but I don't know the name.
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Danette Thompson

Cathy
Bright and beautiful! Possibly a variety of Celosia?
December 8th, 2025  
