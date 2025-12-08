Sign up
Photo 3775
Bright flowers
My neighbor spends every morning in his yard. I thought these were so pretty, but I don't know the name.
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Tags
flowers
pink
Cathy
Bright and beautiful! Possibly a variety of Celosia?
December 8th, 2025
