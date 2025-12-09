Previous
Succulent and snowman by danette
Photo 3776

Succulent and snowman

Visiting with my aunt today. A friend gave her this succulent. I liked the light, along with the snowman cookie jar behind it.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1034% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Healthy and lovely plants!
December 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact