Tropical Christmas by danette
Photo 3783

Tropical Christmas

A local beach has all these fun Christmas decorations displayed.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Danette Thompson

@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Mags ace
Beautiful shot!
December 22nd, 2025  
Diana ace
How beautiful they are, lovely sight and capture.
December 22nd, 2025  
