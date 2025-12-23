Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3786
Friendly Scallop
I thought this was a stingray until I looked further. Scallops have blue eyes!
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
4024
photos
127
followers
119
following
1037% complete
View this month »
3779
3780
3781
3782
3783
3784
3785
3786
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25+
Taken
19th December 2025 7:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
lights
,
florida
,
scallop
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close