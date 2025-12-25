Previous
Pretty paper, pretty ribbons by danette
Photo 3788

Pretty paper, pretty ribbons

I love ribbons. Putting them away today.
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Danette Thompson

GaryW
That is a lovely ribbon. Putting away for later use?
December 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very pretty!
December 27th, 2025  
