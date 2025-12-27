Sign up
Previous
Photo 3790
Loggerhead Shrike
Wikipedia says they live in our state, but I have only seen one twice.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
3
1
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Tags
bird
shrike
loggerhead
mittens (Marilyn)
Sweet capture,.
December 27th, 2025
Dave
Great find
December 27th, 2025
Joan Robillard
Lovely
December 27th, 2025
