Previous
Loggerhead Shrike by danette
Photo 3790

Loggerhead Shrike

Wikipedia says they live in our state, but I have only seen one twice.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1038% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture,.
December 27th, 2025  
Dave ace
Great find
December 27th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact