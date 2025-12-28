Previous
All Things Florida by danette
Photo 3791

All Things Florida

Saw this mural made of tile mosaics at a nearby park.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1038% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
At first glance I thought, "How Very Florida!"...and there you have it! Beautiful!
December 30th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great find and capture
December 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact