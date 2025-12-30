Previous
Word of the Year by danette
Word of the Year

According to one of the sources, “67” is the Word of the Year. Our grandson had to show me this for whatever reason! He gets a kick out of saying it.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Danette Thompson

Ryan Jason
nice drawing, but the whole 67 brainrot is honestly the dumbest meme that's ever existed.
December 31st, 2025  
