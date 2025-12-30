Sign up
Photo 3792
Word of the Year
According to one of the sources, “67” is the Word of the Year. Our grandson had to show me this for whatever reason! He gets a kick out of saying it.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
Danette Thompson
Ryan Jason
nice drawing, but the whole 67 brainrot is honestly the dumbest meme that's ever existed.
December 31st, 2025
