Photo 3793
Basking in the last sunset of 2025
At least 100 people (maybe 200!) gathered at the edge of the Everglades to celebrate the last sunset of the year. I liked the way the sun flare encircled the people watching and taking selfies.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
4032
photos
127
followers
119
following
1039% complete
View this month »
