Basking in the last sunset of 2025 by danette
Photo 3793

Basking in the last sunset of 2025

At least 100 people (maybe 200!) gathered at the edge of the Everglades to celebrate the last sunset of the year. I liked the way the sun flare encircled the people watching and taking selfies.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Danette Thompson

