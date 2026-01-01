Previous
Swamp Hen by danette
Photo 3794

Swamp Hen

Those large feet serve a dual purpose! We like spending the start of the year in the peacefulness of the Everglades. Happy New Year, everyone!
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Danette Thompson

