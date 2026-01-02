Sign up
Photo 3795
Blue-Gray Gnatcatcher
Watched him dart around the tree for several minutes. He was fast! He has some kind of bug in his mouth.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Tags
bird
,
florida
,
everglades
,
bluegraygnatcatcher
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
January 2nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
January 2nd, 2026
Thom Mitchell
ace
Impressive shot, Danette!
January 2nd, 2026
