Previous
Blue-Gray Gnatcatcher by danette
Photo 3795

Blue-Gray Gnatcatcher

Watched him dart around the tree for several minutes. He was fast! He has some kind of bug in his mouth.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1039% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
January 2nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
January 2nd, 2026  
Thom Mitchell ace
Impressive shot, Danette!
January 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact