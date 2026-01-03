Previous
Birds taking flight by danette
Photo 3796

Birds taking flight

Sunset over the Everglades.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Danette Thompson

@danette
Mags ace
Beautiful!
January 5th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, so many birds. Lovely shot.
January 5th, 2026  
