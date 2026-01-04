Sign up
Photo 3796
Packing up Christmas
We have a small tree with all the kids’ childhood photos and mementos. These are a few of the ornaments. It is our favorite tree!
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
