Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3798
Reflections
The Everglades is not all water or marsh. There are higher islands with Cypress trees, pine trees and red maples.
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
4036
photos
126
followers
118
following
1040% complete
View this month »
3791
3792
3793
3794
3795
3796
3797
3798
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
trees
,
cypress
,
everglades
Mags
ace
Gorgeous reflections.
January 5th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty and I like the reflections.
January 5th, 2026
Dave
ace
Nice reflections
January 5th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close