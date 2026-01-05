Previous
Reflections by danette
The Everglades is not all water or marsh. There are higher islands with Cypress trees, pine trees and red maples.
Danette Thompson

Gorgeous reflections.
January 5th, 2026  
Very pretty and I like the reflections.
January 5th, 2026  
Nice reflections
January 5th, 2026  
