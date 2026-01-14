Previous
A Rare 2-Headed Heron by danette
Photo 3804

A Rare 2-Headed Heron

Helps when one can arrange the nest while the other keeps a look out.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1042% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Ha ha!, well seen and captured
January 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact