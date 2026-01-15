Previous
On the Hunt by danette
Photo 3805

On the Hunt

Various birds were gathered at the water's edge to find lunch. There were many more outside of the lens.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Danette Thompson

@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Super capture
January 15th, 2026  
Not three of a kind. Wonderful capture.
January 15th, 2026  
