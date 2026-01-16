Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3806
Winter chill
It was 42 degrees this morning and our dog needed to snuggle with her blanket.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
4044
photos
126
followers
118
following
1042% complete
View this month »
3799
3800
3801
3802
3803
3804
3805
3806
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25+
Taken
16th January 2026 9:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
blanket
,
chill
Jennifer
ace
I don't blame her - she looks cosy and comfortable. Beautiful dog.
January 16th, 2026
Babs
ace
Aw so cosy
January 16th, 2026
Diana
ace
All cuddled up so beautifully.
January 16th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close