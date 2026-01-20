Previous
Don't Watch Me by danette
Photo 3810

Don't Watch Me

This tri-colored heron had to fly off into the bushes to enjoy his catch.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Danette Thompson

@danette
Photo Details

Stellar shot Danette... kudos. I love the blue spots on the fish and the nice detail on the beautiful bird.
January 20th, 2026  
Super nature shot
January 21st, 2026  
Good catch
January 21st, 2026  
