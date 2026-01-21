Sign up
Previous
Photo 3811
Patience
Watched this Great Blue Heron patiently stand on the branch surveying the area. He would periodically switch legs.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
6
5
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
4049
photos
126
followers
118
following
1044% complete
3804
3805
3806
3807
3808
3809
3810
3811
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
bird
,
florida
,
greatblueheron
,
greencay
,
ndao41
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful capture.
January 21st, 2026
Jerzy
ace
Do they not like standing on both? Excellent shot
January 21st, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Great catch. I love seeing them on branches!
January 21st, 2026
Diana
ace
I love this Danette, that tucked up foot is so special!
January 21st, 2026
Thom Mitchell
ace
Lovely composition!
Occasionally switch legs: fascinating!
January 21st, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Don't you just love those few hairs on the top?!
January 21st, 2026
