Patience by danette
Patience

Watched this Great Blue Heron patiently stand on the branch surveying the area. He would periodically switch legs.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Danette Thompson

Wonderful capture.
January 21st, 2026  
Do they not like standing on both? Excellent shot
January 21st, 2026  
Great catch. I love seeing them on branches!
January 21st, 2026  
I love this Danette, that tucked up foot is so special!
January 21st, 2026  
Lovely composition!
Occasionally switch legs: fascinating!
January 21st, 2026  
Don't you just love those few hairs on the top?!
January 21st, 2026  
