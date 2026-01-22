Previous
Nest sitting by danette
Nest sitting

The Anhingas did not build this nest. It was built by Great Blue Herons. Somehow, they got chased out of their nest.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Danette Thompson

wow that's taking a big opportunity!
January 22nd, 2026  
Wonderful capture!
January 22nd, 2026  
