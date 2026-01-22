Sign up
Photo 3812
Nest sitting
The Anhingas did not build this nest. It was built by Great Blue Herons. Somehow, they got chased out of their nest.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
Danette Thompson
Tags
bird
nest
florida
anhinga
KoalaGardens🐨
wow that's taking a big opportunity!
January 22nd, 2026
Mags
Wonderful capture!
January 22nd, 2026
