Photo 3814
Just another winter day
While the nation braces for sub-zero temperatures, there is abundant sunshine in Fort Lauderdale.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
4
3
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
4052
photos
126
followers
118
following
1044% complete
View this month »
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
clock
,
trees
,
palm
,
florida
,
fortlauderdale
Mags
ace
Yeah, okay keep bragging! LOL! We're sitting on pins and needles here. Lovely shot!
January 24th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful composition. Enjoy your sunshine!
January 24th, 2026
Danette Thompson
ace
@marlboromaam
we will see a 60 degree drop on Tuesday but thankfully no ice! Be safe!
January 24th, 2026
Lisa Poland
ace
Time to go visit my son. He’s never even turned his heat on in Palm Bay.
January 24th, 2026
