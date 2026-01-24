Previous
Just another winter day by danette
Photo 3814

Just another winter day

While the nation braces for sub-zero temperatures, there is abundant sunshine in Fort Lauderdale.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Danette Thompson

@danette
Mags ace
Yeah, okay keep bragging! LOL! We're sitting on pins and needles here. Lovely shot!
January 24th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful composition. Enjoy your sunshine!
January 24th, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
@marlboromaam we will see a 60 degree drop on Tuesday but thankfully no ice! Be safe!
January 24th, 2026  
Lisa Poland ace
Time to go visit my son. He’s never even turned his heat on in Palm Bay.
January 24th, 2026  
