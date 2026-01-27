Previous
"Where the Boys Are" by danette
"Where the Boys Are"

Fort Lauderdale is famous for the 1960's beach movie, "Where the Boys Are". While I haven't found the information on this particular mural, it seems to mimic that time.
Danette Thompson

Mags ace
Where the boys are
Someone waits for me... Great Connie Francis song and a terrific movie! Fabulous mural that takes me back to my childhood. =)
January 27th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
I remember that movie...great find and capture.
January 27th, 2026  
