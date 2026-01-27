Sign up
Previous
Photo 3817
"Where the Boys Are"
Fort Lauderdale is famous for the 1960's beach movie, "Where the Boys Are". While I haven't found the information on this particular mural, it seems to mimic that time.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
2
2
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
4055
photos
126
followers
117
following
1045% complete
3810
3811
3812
3813
3814
3815
3816
3817
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
beach
,
mural
,
1960s
,
fortlauderdale
Mags
ace
Where the boys are
Someone waits for me... Great Connie Francis song and a terrific movie! Fabulous mural that takes me back to my childhood. =)
January 27th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
I remember that movie...great find and capture.
January 27th, 2026
Someone waits for me... Great Connie Francis song and a terrific movie! Fabulous mural that takes me back to my childhood. =)