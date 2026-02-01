Sign up
Previous
Photo 3821
Freezing temperatures
Even in South Florida, we had freezing temperatures overnight. Some parts of Florida had snow flurries! The egret is hiding in the shadows and the water is steaming. I was not dressed for temperatures that "felt like 24".
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
1
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
4059
photos
125
followers
116
following
1046% complete
3814
3815
3816
3817
3818
3819
3820
3821
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
water
,
steam
,
egret
,
everglades
Mags
ace
A lovely misty capture.
February 1st, 2026
