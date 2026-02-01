Previous
Freezing temperatures by danette
Photo 3821

Freezing temperatures

Even in South Florida, we had freezing temperatures overnight. Some parts of Florida had snow flurries! The egret is hiding in the shadows and the water is steaming. I was not dressed for temperatures that "felt like 24".
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1046% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A lovely misty capture.
February 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact