He'll be okay

S. Florida has recently been hit by very cold weather, prompting "Falling Iguana Warnings", which are real! Iguanas like to hang out in trees. When it gets too cold, they become immobile and fall to the ground. Our grandsons had fun yesterday picking them up and putting them in the sun to warm up. It'll be a tough couple of days for our iguana population! The Florida Wildlife Commission is encouraging people to bring in frozen iguanas so they can be euthanized, as they are invasive.