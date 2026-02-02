Previous
He'll be okay by danette
He'll be okay

S. Florida has recently been hit by very cold weather, prompting "Falling Iguana Warnings", which are real! Iguanas like to hang out in trees. When it gets too cold, they become immobile and fall to the ground. Our grandsons had fun yesterday picking them up and putting them in the sun to warm up. It'll be a tough couple of days for our iguana population! The Florida Wildlife Commission is encouraging people to bring in frozen iguanas so they can be euthanized, as they are invasive.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
Andy Oz ace
That's interesting!
I never knew they were invasive either.

(I thought at first the warning was on a similar level to the Aussie 'Drop Bears'... 😄)
February 2nd, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Poor iguana.
February 2nd, 2026  
