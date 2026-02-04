Previous
Little Manatee Snout by danette
Little Manatee Snout

They only briefly come up for air, so it is hard to catch their little snouts! If you are in boat near manatees, please be careful and pay attention to speed. So many have propeller scars.
Danette Thompson

@danette
