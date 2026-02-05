Sign up
Photo 3825
Separating the Herd
Once the Great Florida Cattle Drive was complete, they divided the herd according to their owners.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Tags
cattle
,
horses
,
florida
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture of the action.
February 5th, 2026
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
February 5th, 2026
