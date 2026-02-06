Previous
I'd Rather Be a Cowboy by danette
Photo 3826

I'd Rather Be a Cowboy

I do admire those who work the farms and ranches. We've lost so much in our area and I miss it!
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1048% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
My kind of crowd capture! Family farms around here have been sold to developers who put up houses on tenth of an acre plots. It's just sickening. Like you, I miss the corn fields and the cattle grazing in the pastures.
February 6th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A great capture! So many cows!
February 6th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture.
February 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact