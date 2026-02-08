Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3827
Soaking up the sun
After 2 weeks of cold, our dog decided she needed some warm sunshine.
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
4065
photos
125
followers
116
following
1048% complete
View this month »
3819
3820
3821
3823
3824
3825
3826
3827
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25+
Taken
8th February 2026 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
sunshine
,
pool
,
florida
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close