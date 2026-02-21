Previous
Basking in the sun by danette
Basking in the sun

This male Cardinal seemed content in the tree. I wonder if he is a baby still. I could hear another Cardinal chirping nearby.
21st February 2026

Danette Thompson

@danette
Joan Robillard
Great shot
February 22nd, 2026  
Mags
Sweet shot!
February 22nd, 2026  
