Photo 3837
Basking in the sun
This male Cardinal seemed content in the tree. I wonder if he is a baby still. I could hear another Cardinal chirping nearby.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Tags
bird
,
male
,
cardinal
Joan Robillard
Great shot
February 22nd, 2026
Mags
Sweet shot!
February 22nd, 2026
