Previous
Golf Tournament by danette
Photo 3838

Golf Tournament

Had the pleasure of shooting a golf tournament (and get paid!!). I have now learned how to add other's logos to the photo.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1051% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great candid of the action.
February 25th, 2026  
Thom Mitchell ace
Do you golf?
February 25th, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
@rhoing No. My brother took those genes. He wins tournaments all the time and tried to get on the Senior Tour (but it is super hard).
February 25th, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
@marlboromaam I liked the dew. It was a great day for golf.
February 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact