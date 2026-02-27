Previous
March 3-4, 1776 by danette
Photo 3841

March 3-4, 1776

A new monument was installed in Pompano Beach, FL commemorating the First Amphibious Assault by the Continental Forces, headed by First Lt. John Paul Jones, considered to be the father of the US Navy.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Danette Thompson

@danette
Allison Williams ace
How cool is this!
February 28th, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
...and it looks great!
February 28th, 2026  
