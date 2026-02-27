Sign up
March 3-4, 1776
A new monument was installed in Pompano Beach, FL commemorating the First Amphibious Assault by the Continental Forces, headed by First Lt. John Paul Jones, considered to be the father of the US Navy.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
Danette Thompson
Allison Williams
ace
How cool is this!
February 28th, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
...and it looks great!
February 28th, 2026
